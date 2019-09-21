Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|4.54
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.
Summary
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
