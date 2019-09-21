Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.