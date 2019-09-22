Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

We are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 160.99% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.