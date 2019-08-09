Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.31 N/A -7.78 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 5.19 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential downside is -18.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.