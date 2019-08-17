Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 27.13%. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.