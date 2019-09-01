Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 13.75%. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.