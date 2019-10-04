Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 22.05M -7.78 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 716,886,663.63% -313.7% -215.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,715,775.75% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 53.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.