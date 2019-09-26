Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Since Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.95 N/A -7.78 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.02 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.