Reviewing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.99 N/A -7.78 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agenus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 78.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.