Reviewing Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)’s and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)’s results

Both Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|1
|2.42
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|21
|0.31
|N/A
|1.48
|12.42
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emerson Radio Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Emerson Radio Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|0.00%
|-14.9%
|-12.6%
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|0.00%
|35.7%
|6.1%
Liquidity
Emerson Radio Corp.’s Current Ratio is 47.2 while its Quick Ratio is 42.1. On the competitive side is, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Emerson Radio Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.6% of Emerson Radio Corp. shares and 58.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares. Emerson Radio Corp.’s share held by insiders are 72.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|-0.83%
|-5.51%
|-11.76%
|-17.81%
|-17.81%
|-16.67%
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|9.19%
|-17.48%
|-26.33%
|-23.29%
|-26.39%
|-21.53%
For the past year Emerson Radio Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company beats Emerson Radio Corp.
