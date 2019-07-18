Reviewing Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)’s and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)’s results

Both Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio Corp. 1 2.42 N/A -0.11 0.00 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 21 0.31 N/A 1.48 12.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emerson Radio Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emerson Radio Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio Corp. 0.00% -14.9% -12.6% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.7% 6.1%

Liquidity

Emerson Radio Corp.’s Current Ratio is 47.2 while its Quick Ratio is 42.1. On the competitive side is, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Emerson Radio Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Emerson Radio Corp. shares and 58.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares. Emerson Radio Corp.’s share held by insiders are 72.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerson Radio Corp. -0.83% -5.51% -11.76% -17.81% -17.81% -16.67% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 9.19% -17.48% -26.33% -23.29% -26.39% -21.53%

For the past year Emerson Radio Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company beats Emerson Radio Corp.