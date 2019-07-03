Reviewing Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric Co. 66 2.26 N/A 3.29 19.91 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emerson Electric Co. and EnSync Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 25.9% 10.9% EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric Co. and EnSync Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric Co. 0 1 4 2.80 EnSync Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Emerson Electric Co. is $74.75, with potential upside of 12.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Emerson Electric Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of EnSync Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emerson Electric Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerson Electric Co. -1.12% -8.7% -4.18% -4.29% -9.16% 9.71% EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52%

For the past year Emerson Electric Co. had bullish trend while EnSync Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats on 9 of the 9 factors EnSync Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.