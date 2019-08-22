Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.47 N/A 0.73 60.80 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$71.33 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.43%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 246.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.