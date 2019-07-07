Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.73 N/A 0.73 62.31 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.1 beta and it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 52.78% at a $69.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 11%. About 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.