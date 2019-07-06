Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.73 N/A 0.73 62.31 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Volatility and Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.78% and an $69.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 10%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.