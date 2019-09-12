Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.45 N/A 0.73 60.80 Repligen Corporation 74 17.68 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Repligen Corporation. Repligen Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$69.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.73%. Competitively the average price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 37.71% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Repligen Corporation seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.