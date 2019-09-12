Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Since Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.45 N/A 0.73 60.80 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 27.73%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 341.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.