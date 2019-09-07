Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 23.93% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average target price of $69.5. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 237.50%. The data provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 83.4%. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.