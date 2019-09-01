Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.24% and an $71.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 86.6%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.