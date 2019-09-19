Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.13 N/A 0.73 60.80 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 21.08%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average price target and a 295.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.