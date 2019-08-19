Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.22% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average target price of $69.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 24.3% respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.