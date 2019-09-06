Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

We are comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.33 N/A 0.73 60.80 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 22.53% upside potential and an average target price of $69.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 82.9% respectively. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.