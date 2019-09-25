Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We are comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.03 N/A 0.73 60.80 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 7.54 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 24.98% upside potential and an average price target of $64.5. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 33.53% and its consensus price target is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.