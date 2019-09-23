Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.00 N/A 0.73 60.80 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $64.5, and a 26.32% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.