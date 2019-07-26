Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.57 N/A 0.73 62.31 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 190.95 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.02 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 62.42% at a $69.5 average target price.

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.