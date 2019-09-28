Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Since Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,532,478.28% 4.3% 2.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,052,616,233.43% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 26.42% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average price target of $64.5. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 312.62%. The results provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.