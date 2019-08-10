Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80 Agenus Inc. 3 3.58 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$69.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 59.33%. Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 93.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 33.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.