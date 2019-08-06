Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 56.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $69.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.