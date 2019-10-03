Reviewing Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)’s and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s results

This is a contrast between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 10 -0.98 24.45M -0.52 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.51 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 249,235,474.01% -4.8% -2.3% Global Payments Inc. 95,477,972.76% 12% 3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Payments Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.35% and an $11.65 consensus price target. Global Payments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $181.67 consensus price target and a 15.88% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than Global Payments Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend while Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.