Reviewing Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)’s and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s results

This is a contrast between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|10
|-0.98
|24.45M
|-0.52
|0.00
|Global Payments Inc.
|163
|1.51
|155.61M
|2.83
|59.29
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Global Payments Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|249,235,474.01%
|-4.8%
|-2.3%
|Global Payments Inc.
|95,477,972.76%
|12%
|3.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Payments Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Global Payments Inc.
|1
|2
|6
|2.67
Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.35% and an $11.65 consensus price target. Global Payments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $181.67 consensus price target and a 15.88% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than Global Payments Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emerald Expositions Events Inc.
|-2.11%
|-4.48%
|-23.64%
|-24.07%
|-44.65%
|-13.61%
|Global Payments Inc.
|3.72%
|3.24%
|16.55%
|47.71%
|49.58%
|62.82%
For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend while Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Global Payments Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.
