Reviewing Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.84 N/A -0.52 0.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 21 3.57 N/A 0.93 25.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Collectors Universe Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.65, and a 13.66% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares and 46.8% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend while Collectors Universe Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.