Reviewing Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)’s and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aquantia Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Aquantia Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Aquantia Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s upside potential is 21.86% at a $11.65 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance while Aquantia Corp. has 49.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.