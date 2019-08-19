Reviewing EMCOR Group Inc. (EME)’s and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s results

Both EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) are each other’s competitor in the General Contractors industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group Inc. 79 0.52 N/A 5.24 16.11 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 50 0.60 N/A 3.10 13.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EMCOR Group Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc. Comfort Systems USA Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EMCOR Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EMCOR Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Comfort Systems USA Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EMCOR Group Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.4% Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

EMCOR Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown EMCOR Group Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

EMCOR Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $84, and a 2.63% upside potential. On the other hand, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s potential upside is 48.24% and its consensus price target is $57. Based on the results shown earlier, Comfort Systems USA Inc. is looking more favorable than EMCOR Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of EMCOR Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.3% of Comfort Systems USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of EMCOR Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Comfort Systems USA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMCOR Group Inc. -0.37% -3.94% 2.99% 29.65% 10.95% 41.38% Comfort Systems USA Inc. -20.98% -17.95% -20.14% -12.35% -23.29% -3.85%

For the past year EMCOR Group Inc. had bullish trend while Comfort Systems USA Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EMCOR Group Inc. beats Comfort Systems USA Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems. In addition, the company provides industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding, and specialty technical services; and overhaul and maintenance of process units. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.