Reviewing Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF)’s and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s results

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.52 N/A 1.54 20.87 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.80 N/A 2.04 11.97

In table 1 we can see Emclaire Financial Corp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Emclaire Financial Corp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emclaire Financial Corp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emclaire Financial Corp and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp has weaker performance than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.