Reviewing Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF)’s and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.66 N/A 1.54 20.87 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.85 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emclaire Financial Corp and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Emclaire Financial Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Comparatively, 2% are Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp has weaker performance than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.