Reviewing EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)’s results

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 36 5.07 8.07M 1.21 29.73 The Allstate Corporation 105 1.08 327.63M 6.91 15.55

Demonstrates EMC Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Allstate Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than EMC Insurance Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Allstate Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 22,398,001.67% 4.5% 1.5% The Allstate Corporation 311,435,361.22% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.3 beta. From a competition point of view, The Allstate Corporation has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

On the other hand, The Allstate Corporation’s potential upside is 2.26% and its consensus target price is $108.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Allstate Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.