Reviewing EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 33 1.13 N/A -0.34 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 22 9.49 N/A 0.22 90.54

Table 1 highlights EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59% Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has stronger performance than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Palomar Holdings Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.