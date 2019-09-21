Reviewing EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Both EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 35 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,111 2.02 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 highlights EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to EMC Insurance Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 20.8%. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.