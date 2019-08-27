Reviewing EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

This is a contrast between EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73 American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.21 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. American Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to EMC Insurance Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of American Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.3 beta indicates that EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Financial Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.