Reviewing Embraer S.A. (ERJ)’s and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s results

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 43 0.75 N/A 1.19 42.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Embraer S.A. and Ducommun Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.24 beta indicates that Embraer S.A. is 124.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ducommun Incorporated’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Embraer S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ducommun Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ducommun Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Embraer S.A. and Ducommun Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Embraer S.A. has an average target price of $24, and a 15.77% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 12.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Embraer S.A. seems more appealing than Ducommun Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Embraer S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.4% of Ducommun Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Embraer S.A.’s share held by insiders are 12.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Ducommun Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48% Ducommun Incorporated 3.43% 19.36% 24.83% 20.86% 54.95% 40.36%

For the past year Embraer S.A. had bearish trend while Ducommun Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Ducommun Incorporated beats Embraer S.A. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.