Reviewing Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B)’s and Its Rivals results

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 4.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. 87% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. N/A 21 23.01 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.22 2.77

The competitors have a potential upside of 0.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.91% -3.92% -1.59% -9.56% -10.9% -7.54% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -7.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Embotelladora Andina S.A. is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.01. In other hand, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers beat Embotelladora Andina S.A.