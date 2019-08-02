Reviewing Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A)’s and Its Competitors results

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|N/A
|19
|18.95
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.80
|3.33
|2.78
The potential upside of the rivals is 0.87%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|-1.84%
|5.61%
|-11.37%
|-10.18%
|-32.66%
|-4.54%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. had bearish trend while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
