Reviewing Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A)’s and Its Competitors results

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. N/A 19 18.95 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.33 2.78

The potential upside of the rivals is 0.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. -1.84% 5.61% -11.37% -10.18% -32.66% -4.54% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. had bearish trend while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.