Reviewing eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s results

Both eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.91 N/A -0.21 0.00 Lam Research Corporation 178 2.77 N/A 15.41 12.69

Demonstrates eMagin Corporation and Lam Research Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us eMagin Corporation and Lam Research Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7%

Risk & Volatility

eMagin Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of eMagin Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lam Research Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Lam Research Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for eMagin Corporation and Lam Research Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lam Research Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Lam Research Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $211.57 consensus target price and a 9.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

eMagin Corporation and Lam Research Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 92.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53% Lam Research Corporation -2.12% 1.38% 7.99% 32.22% -4.19% 43.56%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while Lam Research Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.