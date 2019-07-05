Reviewing eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s and Its Peers results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eMagin Corporation has 34.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.36% of eMagin Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has eMagin Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting eMagin Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for eMagin Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.26 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 42.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eMagin Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while eMagin Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

eMagin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, eMagin Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. eMagin Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

eMagin Corporation has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, eMagin Corporation’s peers are 23.26% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

eMagin Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eMagin Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.