Reviewing eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.84 N/A -0.20 0.00 Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

eMagin Corporation’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intermolecular Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of eMagin Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Intermolecular Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Intermolecular Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

eMagin Corporation and Intermolecular Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 72.2%. Insiders held 8.36% of eMagin Corporation shares. Competitively, 30.13% are Intermolecular Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while Intermolecular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intermolecular Inc. beats eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.