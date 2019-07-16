Reviewing eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s results

Both eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.91 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cree Inc. 56 3.78 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates eMagin Corporation and Cree Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

eMagin Corporation has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cree Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

eMagin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cree Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Cree Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of eMagin Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cree Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53% Cree Inc. -0.05% -1.48% 23.98% 48.42% 52.42% 50.84%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while Cree Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cree Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.