Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 112.54% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential downside is -5.88%. Based on the results given earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.