Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. From a competition point of view, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 220.51% upside potential. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 18.50% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.