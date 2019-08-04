Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.