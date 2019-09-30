Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,178,836.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 342.48% at a $20 consensus target price. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.75 consensus target price and a 66.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.