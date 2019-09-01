Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.