Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.