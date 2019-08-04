Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.